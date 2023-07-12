PADUCAH — A Paducah man has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 kidnapping and murder of a Louisville man.
In November 2021, 33-year-old Justin T. Housewright was kidnapped, beaten and murdered in McCracken County, Kentucky. Multiple people were charged in connection to Housewright's death. Prosecutors say one of those people, 30-year-old William Tabor, pleaded guilty on July 7 to murder and kidnapping resulting in the victim's death.
Housewright was from Louisville, but he was living in McCracken County. In 2021, police said Tabor and three other suspects — Chelsey Doss, Tyanna Sims and James Kortz — went to Housewright's home in McCracken County, where they allegedly assaulted him and tied him up. Another man, Steven Bradley Heflin, was also charged with kidnapping in the case.
After the beating, police said Tabor forced Housewright into a car, and Tabor and Doss took him to a home on Elizabeth Street. Police said Housewright got out of the car and tried to run away, but Tabor ran after him and shot him multiple times. In a news release about Tabor's sentencing, prosecutors say Tabor shot Housewright in the back.
Prosecutors say Tabor walked up to Housewright, saw that he was still breathing and shot him in the head. In 2021, police said Tabor left Housewright's body at the home on Elizabeth Street for several hours before he and Doss allegedly loaded it into a vehicle and drove around, looking for a place to hide it. Eventually, the body was dumped in a field in Graves County, where Graves County deputies and Paducah police detectives later found it.
Tabor was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, prosecutors say. He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of assault of a corrections officer regarding an incident prosecutors say happened after he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Doss' case has not yet gone to trial. She's charged with murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and tampering with physical evidence. She’s scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on Sept. 11.