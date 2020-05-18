MAYFIELD, KY — A man convicted of murder in the 2016 killing of a Mayfield, Kentucky, woman was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Monday.
In February, a jury found Ezell Miller guilty of the murder of Lauren Alexander. The 22-year-old Mayfield woman was found shot in her home on West Hale Street in February of 2016. She later died at a Nashville hospital.
Because of safety guidelines in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller's sentencing hearing was held using the video conferencing app Zoom, Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says in a news release.
Miller; Judge Timothy C. Stark; Kemp; Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Aimee K. Clymer-Hancock; Miller's attorney, Jason Pfeil; and Angela Lindsay with the Department of Probation and Parole attended the hearing.
Alexander's mother, Beth McKinney, attended the hearing as well. Kemp says, before Miller's sentence was handed down, McKinney read a statement honoring Alexander's life and detailing the horrific impact her murder had on their family — especially Alexander's two young children.
In addition to the murder charge, Miller was convicted of first-degree burglary, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault under extreme emotional distress, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a handgun.