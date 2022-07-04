MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was convicted in a violent home invasion robbery that happened 11 years ago has been sentenced to more than 120 years in prison, prosecutors in Tennessee say.
The Shelby County district attorney’s office says a criminal court judge has sentenced Giorgio Lakeith Jennings to 132 years in prison, including 126 years without the possibility for parole.
Jennings was convicted in November on 22 felony charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated robbery.
Authorities said Jennings and two other gunmen forced their way inside a Memphis home in January 2011. Jennings was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence. He was arrested in St. Louis.
