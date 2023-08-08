CHARLESTON, MO — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says 32-year-old Jonathan L. McCatrey of Charleston, Missouri, pleaded guilty to those charges in April.
Prosecutors say McCatrey admitted to selling meth to an undercover Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant on four occasions in February and March of 2022 in a Charleston parking lot. During one of those transactions, McCatrey sold about a quarter-pound of meth, his plea agreement says, and during two other occasions he sold about half a pound of the illegal drug.
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced McCatrey on Tuesday to 100 months in prison.
In addition to the highway patrol, investigators on the case included the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis served as prosecutor.