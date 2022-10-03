CARBONDALE, IL — A man who pleaded guilty after investigators said he fired a gun near the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus last year has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.
Sentz was one of three people charged in a shots fired incident that happened near the university campus on Dec. 8, 2021. No one was injured in the incident, but damage to a nearby building was reported. Announcing the prison sentence in a news release Monday, the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office says Sentz fired at another person during an altercation in the 500 block of Poplar Street.
Online court records available at judici.com show Sentz's guilty plea admitting to aggravated discharge of a firearm was filed on July 13, 2022. In September, a judge sentenced him to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, and at least 85% of that sentence must be served. Sentz was also sentenced to two years of mandatory supervised release.
In December, Carbondale police announced the arrest of Julius C. Kitt on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to the December shots-fired incident. A March 2 news release from the state's attorney's office says Micha D. Jones was also charged in incident. Jones was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Online court records show an attorney representing Kitt filed a guilty plea on March 17. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12. Records also indicate Jones' case is still ongoing.