LAKE COUNTY, TN — A Tiptonville, Tennessee, man has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for illegally taking a bald eagle back in 2021, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Wednesday.
TWRA says 44-year-old Jason Perkins was also found to be in illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. After Perkins serves his prison sentence, he will have to serve three years of supervised federal probation.
The investigation began after TWRA received reports about a dead bald eagle in Tiptonville on March 21, 2021.
The agency says investigators interviewed witnesses, and that led them to obtain and carry out a search warrant at Perkins' home and at his father's home.
TWRA says officers determined that Perkins shot the federally protected bird, and investigators recovered firearms when they carried out the search warrants.
“The partnership between Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, US Marshals Service, Department of Corrections, TWRA, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service highlights how dedicated individuals can protect and manage wildlife species for the benefit of all Tennesseans,” TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon said in a statement released Wednesday. “We are proud to see justice served today thanks to the hard work of those individuals.”
Illegally killing a bald eagle violates multiple federal statutes, including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.