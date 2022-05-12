CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who was shot by a deputy Wednesday, and says the man has died of his injuries.
Investigators have identified the man as James Brian Langley. The sheriff's office claims Langley was holding a knife, and aggressively approached the deputy with it.
In a news release Thursday, the sheriff's office says the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for an alleged vehicle registration violation. The sheriff's office says Langley led the deputy on a vehicle chase, leaving I-55 and entering Highway D, where his car slid off the road and "became inoperable."
There — near County Road 454 — the sheriff's office claims Langley, wielding a knife, "aggressively exited the vehicle." The sheriff's office says the deputy deployed his department-issued Taser, but Langley continued to approach the deputy. That's when the sheriff's office says the deputy fired his department-issued gun, shooting Langley once.
Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Langley was taken to a local hospital and that the extent of his injuries was unknown. Thursday, the sheriff's office said Langley has died of those injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is continuing to investigate the shooting. The sheriff's office says Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson requested that investigation.