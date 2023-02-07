POPLAR BLUFF, MO — The Poplar Bluff Police Department says one man is dead and three officers have been placed on administrative leave following a Tuesday morning shooting on North 11th Street.
According to a release from the department, officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man walking in the area with blood on him.
Officers say when they arrived, they found a man covered in blood, appearing to have a knife in his hand.
When officers contacted them, he reportedly began "inflicting bodily harm to himself" with the object before charging the officers.
The police department says officers shot the man when he charged. He was reportedly taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
All three officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave in connection to the shooting and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate.
The police department says the investigation is ongoing.