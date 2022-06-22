PADUCAH — Police say that a man who was shot inside a vehicle in Noble Park on Tuesday is in stable condition at a Nashville hospital, and his ex-wife has been arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and domestic violence.
Police were called to Noble Park around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a reported shooting. They say they found 81-year-old Joe Howard of Gum Springs Road in his pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck, and shoulder.
According to police, his ex-wife, 78-year-old Barbara Howard, was sitting outside next to the truck. They claim she admitted to the shooting during an interview at the police department, saying that she was tired of arguing over civil legal issues.
Joe Howard was initially taken to Baptist Health Paducah via ambulance, and then flown to a hospital in Nashville, where he is in reportedly stable condition.
Barbara Howard has been charged with first-degree assault and domestic violence and was booked into the McCracken County Jail.