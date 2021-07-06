MOUNT VERNON, IL — A man is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the wake of a deadly shooting in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
The Mount Vernon Police Department says 29-year-old Jaquez R. Gardner is accused of shooting a man at the Corner Tavern on South 19th Street in Mount Vernon around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Litton Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene of the shooting, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The police department says officers, detectives and sheriff's deputies searched multiple homes Sunday morning to try to find Gardner, but their efforts came up empty.
Gardner is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder and with being an armed habitual offender. Police say he is on parole after he was convicted in connection to a previous shooting, and the Illinois Department of Corrections has also issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest.
Centralia, Illinois, radio station WRXX-FM reports that Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayse has identified the victim as 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks. Hayse told the radio station Foulks died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Gardner is to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.