GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man had to be taken to Baptist Health Paducah after a collision involving a car and a school bus in Graves County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Kentucky 440 and Kentucky 408 around 7:30 a.m., the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says 56-year-old Danny Beyer of Boaz was driving westbound on KY& 408 when his 2021 Toyota Camry stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. But, the Camry then pulled out into the path of a Graves County School District bus that was driving southbound on KY 440.
Deputies say the school bus driver, 33-year-old Savannah Frizzell, also of Boaz, was unable to avoid hitting the car, and the front driver's side of the bus crashed into the front passenger side of the Camry.
Beyer was taken to Baptist Health Paducah. The sheriff's office says students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured in the collision. The bus driver was uninjured as well.
First responders remained at the scene for a little over and hour while the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
The sheriff's office says deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Lowes Fire Department, the Melber Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management and Graves County Schools resource officers.