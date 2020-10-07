HICKMAN, KY — Sharing a message of hope: That's why the executive director of the nonprofit Spare Key is drifting down the Mississippi River. The organization provides families in 49 states with financial support to help pay major medical bills.
Because of the pandemic, Spare Key Executive Director Erich Mische is raising awareness for the nonprofit by traveling the Mississippi River. Mische talked with us about his Hope on the River trip Wednesday, while docked in the Hickman harbor.
"What I've learned is what remarkable people there are. If you think about the Mississippi River, you can think about it as a river that divides us in half, or think about the place we gather to work, create jobs, and to bring hope to people," Mische said.
He started in Minnesota and will finish in Louisiana. There, he will turn in papers for Louisianan to become the 50th state Spare Key is able to help people in.
For more information about the Hope on the River fundraiser and Spare Key, visit hopeontheriver.com.