PADUCAH — A man in his 20s and a teenage girl face robbery charges in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says 22-year-old Darrell Houston and a 17-year-old girl are accused of trying to rob a man at an apartment complex on Trimble Street Thursday.
After receiving a call reporting a man with a gun at the apartment complex, officers say they arrived to find Houston sitting in a car in the 2700 block of Trimble Street. The police department says the officers heard a scream while they were searching the area. They found the 17-year-old girl and a man in a nearby stairwell, where the police department says a sergeant found a .380-caliber handgun.
The man told officers the girl tried to rob him, and he took the gun away from her.
The police department claims Houston took the girl to the apartment complex to rob the victim, and that Houston admitted that he owned the gun the officers found.
The two were arrested, and Houston was charged with facilitation of first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a felon. The girl was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Houston was jailed in the McCracken County Jail, and the girl was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. Her name has not been released to the public because she is a minor.