MURRAY, KY — An incident occurred before a Greek Life event on Murray State's campus Saturday morning, an eyewitness told Murray Ledger & Times.
An eyewitness at the scene said a man got out of his vehicle, yelling at someone. The man was brandishing a knife. Before fleeing the scene, the man lit what appeared to the eyewitness to be a Molotov cocktail and threw it toward the crowd.
The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Sorority Row, where sorority members were gathering before the Lambda Chi Watermelon Bust event.
There are no reported injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.