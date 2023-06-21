GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man who was arrested in 2020 after state police say he led troopers on a chase through McCracken and Graves counties has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Graves County.
Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Rickie Kemp says 37-year-old Desmond Hubbard pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of first-degree fleeing and evading police, driving while intoxicated on the first offense and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
In a news release sent Wednesday, Kemp says Hubbard will be sentenced to four years in prison.
Hubbard's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.