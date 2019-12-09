GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man charged with murder in connection to a drive-by shooting was in court Monday in Graves County. That shooting claimed a woman's life in Mayfield in June.
A judge separated Stanford Shelton's case from those of his co-defendants Monday.
Those co-defendants are Dimetri Ross, who's also charged with murder, and Hayden Dunigan. The three are charged in connection to the shooting that took the life of 23-year-old Savannah Hancock.
Shelton will be back in court on Dec. 30, Ross on Dec. 23 and Dunigan on Dec. 16.