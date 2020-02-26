PADUCAH -- A Paducah man wanted in connection to a shooting in Paducah turned himself in on Tuesday.
Thursday afternoon, Paducah police were called on reports of shots fired on North 24th Street.
A woman told officers that 22-year-old Montel Wiggins of Paducah was arguing with her 18-year-old son outside their home.
She said Wiggins got into a car, circled the block and returned, firing several shots that hit the home.
Wiggins then drove away.
Officers found six 9mm shell casing in the street outside the home.
A woman and three children inside the home at the time, but were not injured.
After turning himself in on Tuesday, Wiggins was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.