MARION, IL — A man was apprehended by a K-9 in the SIH Urgent Care parking lot after attempting to disarm an officer, the Marion Illinois Police Department says.
According to a Monday release, officers responded to the urgent care facility on March 6 after receiving reports that a suspicious person was circling the parking lot in a black Nissan, attempting to get female employees to come to his car.
Officers say when they arrived, they observed a black Nissan driving around the parking lot, eventually parking in stall.
According to the release, the driver refused to identify himself or speak to the officer. They say he was hiding his right hand and refused to tell the officer what — if anything — was in it, and refusing to comply with commands.
The man charged at the officer, who then deployed his taser — "which had no effect on the male," the release explains.
A struggle ensued and the man tried to take the officer's weapon out of its holster, the MPD says.
The officer remotely opened his squad car, releasing a K-9 officer who "gained control of the male," the release reads.
The man — identified as 41-year-old Keith Hendrix of West Frankfort — was taken to the Heartland Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was then released into MPD custody and taken to the Williamson County Jail.
Officers say Hendrix is charged with resisting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer- injury to a peace officer, and aggravated battery to a peace officer.