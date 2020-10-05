MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Monday may have been the last day to register to vote in Kentucky for the general election. But for some, it was also a first.
Todd Milligan has never voted before. But Monday afternoon, a few hours before the 4 p.m. deadline, he arrived at the McCracken County Courthouse to register.
"Like I got a voice," said Milligan when asked how it felt to register to vote for the first time. "Before, I couldn't even argue about it. With everything that was going on, if you don't vote, how you going to argue about it? How you going to be mad? You didn't vote."
Milligan, a former felon, can now vote because Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order in December that restored voting rights to more than 140,000 nonviolent offenders who finished their sentences.
"When Beshear said, 'I'm going to allow felons to vote if you don't have certain crimes on your back record, and you just did wrong and you served your time, you should have a voice.' So soon as he said I could vote, man, that's when I was like, 'Man, I need to go vote'," Milligan said.
Another man who went to the voter registration office in the McCracken County Courthouse Monday was Andiamo White.
White is a member of The Divine Nine, which has been holding voter registration drives in recent months. Through those events, White said they've helped more than 100 people register to vote. On Monday, he dropped off 25 completed voter registration forms at the courthouse.
"I believe the political climate that we're living through right now makes it important to everyone that we register to vote," said White. "I mean, it's one of your main rights and a lot of people just don't want to exercise that now."
White said among the people he has helped register are those with past legal issues.
"Some of them said that they were not eligible to vote. They didn't believe they were because of past criminal history," said White. "When they found out that they were eligible, the excitement that they had in their voice to know that they have a right now to vote in this year's election."
Milligan is certainly looking forward to it.
"You can't change anything unless you face it, said Milligan. "So that's why I'm here."
Milligan said he plans to do early in-person voting, which begins Oct. 13.