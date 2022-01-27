NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the deadly shooting of a man by officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville, officials said.
The heavily traveled interstate was closed in both directions as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies responded to the Thursday afternoon shooting, the TBI and the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. Two southbound lanes were later reopened.
The TBI said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the shooting of the man. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the 37-year-old man was walking along the highway before the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the man had a weapon.
The Tennessean reported that a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper came into contact with the man, THP Sgt. John Grinder said. The man was not immediately identified.