MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man wanted by authorities after he walked away from Keeton Correctional Complex in Paducah several months ago is once again in law enforcement custody — and now he faces a drug trafficking charge.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Robert Grundy walked away from the facility in January. Grundy was arrested Wednesday after detectives spotted him at a home near the intersection of 28th Street and Cornell Street.
When the detectives searched Grundy, the sheriff's office claims they found a bag of crystal methamphetamine on his person. Detectives also searched his vehicle, and the sheriff's office claims they found 18 more bags of meth, some Suboxone, an alleged "drug ledger" containing names and dollar amounts and cash. Altogether, the sheriff's office says investigators seized 631 grams of meth.
The sheriff's office says Grundy has a criminal record that includes multiple previous convictions related to meth trafficking and possession.
After his arrest on the warrant charging him with absconding from parole — along with a bench warrant out of Marshall County — Grundy was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Suboxone.