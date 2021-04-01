NASHVILLE, TN — A man wanted for murder in Memphis fired three shots as U.S. marshals were trying to arrest him at a hotel in south Nashville, according to Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV.
WSMV is reporting law enforcement went to the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit after learning Michael Lynn Tucker had been taken there.
Tucker is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list in connection to a shooting on March 26.
WSMV is reporting when marshals announced themselves, Metro Police said Tucker fired three shots.
Police say no one was hit and there were no reported injuries, according to WSMV.
WSMV is reporting the Metro Police SWAT team has also been called and has started negotiations with Tucker. The news station reports police are hoping to bring him into custody peacefully. Police added no one has left the room since the shooting and there is no danger to the public at this time.
WSMV says a hotel worker told reporters the LaQuinta Inn was evacuated after the shooting and there is a large police presence.
The TBI says Tucker is currently facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal attempt of first degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession/ employ firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in connection to the March shooting.
A reward of up to $2,500 was being offered for information leading to his arrest.