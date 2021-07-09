TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators say a man they've been searching for in connection to the deadly shooting of two people in Trigg County is in custody in Los Angeles, California.
On July 3, the bodies of 76-year-old Mildred Faris and 28-year-old Matthew Blakeley were found at a home off of Cerulean Road in Cadiz. The two had been shot to death.
State police have been searching for 29-year-old Landon W. Stinson, wanted for questioning in the case. Investigators now say Stinson was arrested Monday, July 5, in Los Angeles, California, on charges in that state.
Law enforcement officials have served Stinson with a Trigg County warrant charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He remains jailed in the Los Angeles County Jail at this time, state police say.
KSP says its investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.