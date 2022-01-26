CARBONDALE, IL — A man wanted on multiple charges in connection to a 2016 shooting that injured a Carbondale, Illinois, police officer has been arrested in Colorado, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department says 30-year-old Xavier Lewis was arrested on Jan. 11 by a U.S. Marshals task force. Lewis was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Jackson County, Illinois, charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver greater than 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis trafficking.
Lewis was initially arrested in 2016 for his alleged involvement in a shooting that injured Officer Trey Harris. Lewis is one of several people indicted in 2018 in connection to the incident.
The shooting happened during a vehicle pursuit. Two other suspects who have pleaded guilty to various charges connected to the incident — Mathew Manley and Alex Karcher — admitted that they went to Carbondale on July 31, 2016, to collect debt from cannabis sales, and that shots were fired in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue during that debt collection. The police department says officers who were patrolling the area heard the gunshots and saw a car speed away from the scene. The officers pursued the vehicle. Karcher, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm, fired seven gunshots at the police car during the chase. One of the shots hit Harris in the eye, severely injuring him. Karcher was sentenced in 2019 to 27 years and six months in prison for those charges and a charge of conspiracy to possess and deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis from November 2018 to August 2016. Also in 2019, Manley was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess and deliver the same amount of cannabis over the same time frame.
Other suspects who have been sentenced in connection to the case include Christian Reichert, sentenced to 23 years on cannabis trafficking and manufacturing charges; Brandon Jones, sentenced to 18 years in prison for manufacturing and distributing cannabis; Jared Jones, sentenced to 10 years for manufacturing cannabis; Xavier McCray, sentenced to 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery and William Cummins, sentenced to four years of probation for conspiracy to possess and deliver cannabis.
Lewis is currently jailed in the Bent County Jail in Colorado awaiting extradition to Illinois, the Carbondale Police Department says.