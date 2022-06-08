MURRAY, KY — A man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday night in Murray has turned himself in to authorities.
Jordan Gray of Murray, age 39, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash causing serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m. Saturday on South 16th Street near Johnson Boulevard was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Police announced Wednesday afternoon that they were searching for Gray in connection with the incident.
In an update sent Monday evening, the Murray Police Department says Gray has turned himself in.
Two other people have also been arrested in connection to the hit and run: 37-year-old Jessica Gray and 39-year-old David Millsaps Jr., who have each been charged with tampering with physical evidence.