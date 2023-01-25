CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a burglary and sexual assault investigation.
The sheriff's office posted a previous jail booking photo of 40-year-old Justin Riley to Facebook on Wednesday, saying deputies are searching for him in connection with a possible burglary and sexual assault reported earlier this month.
Investigators say Riley is known to spend time in Calloway, Graves and Hickman counties.
The sheriff's office says Riley is a white man who stands about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has long brown hair and "what appears to be a birth mark on the left portion of his forehead," the sheriff's office says,
Anyone with information about where Riley is can contact the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151 or email at ccso.office@callkyso.com.