A suspect wanted in the Wednesday night shooting that claimed the life of one Illinois police officer and resulted in the hospitalization of another was taken into custody Friday morning, Illinois State Police say. A second suspect remains at large.
The two officers were shot after they responded to a call about dogs barking in a hotel parking lot in Bradley, Illinois, Wednesday night. Both were taken to area hospitals. Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic later died because of her injuries, and Officer Tyler Bailey was hospitalized in critical condition.
State police on Thursday named two suspects wanted on arrest warrants in the shooting: 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris.
ISP announced Friday afternoon that Sullivan was taken into police custody around 9 a.m. Friday. Harris remains at large.
A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Sullivan at a home in North Manchester, Indiana, about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne, the Chicago Sun Times reports.
The newspaper reports that Sullivan's arrest warrants charge him with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He will be transported to Kankakee County.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Harris' arrest, the Sun Times reports.
State police say anyone with information about Harris' location can call ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.