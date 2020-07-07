PADUCAH — An 18-year-old man wanted in a Paducah arson case was arrested Tuesday. He and another man are accused of driving past a car and throwing a lit firework inside of it. Police say the vehicle was destroyed in the ensuing fire.
Javon A. Wiley was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, a Paducah Police Department news release says.
Officers were called to the scene of the fire just before midnight on June 27. Police say Wiley and 19-year-old Ti’rell D. Beavers drove past a parked Dodge Charger on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and threw a lit firework inside of it. The fireworks that were inside the car ignited, and the car was engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived.
Beavers was arrested last week.
They each face charges of first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment.