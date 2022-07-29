MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy.
In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy saw 32-year-old Marshall Dowdy of Hickory, Kentucky, speeding in a car down Oaks Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
The car drove off the road and into a ditch near Estes Lane, the sheriff's office says, and Dowdy ran from the scene.
The sheriff's office says the deputy chased Dowdy through the yards of several homes before catching up to Dowdy and apprehending him.
Investigators found about 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine, money, clear plastic bags and other drug paraphernalia in Dowdy's possession, the sheriff's office claims, noting that Dowdy's driver's license is also suspended.
Additionally, the sheriff's office says Dowdy was wanted in Graves County on failure to appear charges and that there were five warrants out for his arrest.
Dowdy is now charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.