MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man wanted in Graves County now faces drug-related charges in McCracken County after detectives arrested him Friday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says detectives spotted 33-year-old Chester Riley walking in the area of Bridge Street around 7 p.m. Friday. The detectives knew Riley was wanted on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court in Graves County, the sheriff's department says.
When the detectives made contact with Riley, the sheriff's department claims he fled into a hotel room at the Hickory House Motor Inn. Detectives entered the room, and the sheriff's department says they found Riley hiding under the bed.
Investigators say Riley was arrested without further incident, and the detectives say they saw methamphetamine, marijuana, and other items associated with drug use in plain view in the room.
Riley was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.