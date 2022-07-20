GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County sheriff's deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper found and arrested a man wanted on criminal charges in Illinois, the sheriff's office says.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip earlier this week that the man — 20-year-old Malachi Johnson of Bellville, Illinois — planned to work at a business in the west Kentucky county on Wednesday.
Johnson was wanted in St. Clair County, Illinois, on charges of aggravated battery of a police officer and disorderly conduct.
The sheriff's office says Graves County Detective Jamie Clark went to the business where Johnson was expected to be in the Hickory/Folsomdale area Wednesday morning and waited. After Clark identified Johnson at the business, the sheriff's office says, Sgt. Richard Edwards, Deputy Larry Jones and KSP Trooper Jay Dunn went over and arrested Johnson without incident.
Johnson was arrested around 8:45 a.m. and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was taken to the Ballard County Jail to await extradition to Illinois.