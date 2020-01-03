UPDATE: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Brannon Rowe was found in an out-of-state jail.
He is wanted in McCracken County on multiple charges.
You can read our original story below.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.
Deputies are looking for 41-year-old Brannon Rowe of Metropolis, Illinois.
Rowe was arrested on two separate occasions last year in McCracken County.
He was released on bond and failed to show up for his October court date.
Rowe was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card $500 to $10,000 in late 2019 and later arrested again for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He has since been charged with two counts of bail jumping.
Rowe is 5'10" tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including a large one on the left side of his neck.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719.