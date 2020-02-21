GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a Fulton man wanted on warrants in Kentucky and in New York was arrested Friday.
Deputies went to an address in Water Valley on Friday on a tip that the man was there, the sheriff's office says in a news release. There, they arrested 22-year-old John Board Jr. of Fulton, Kentucky.
Board was wanted on a bench warrant out of Hickman County charging him with failure to appear in a drug possession case, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says while deputies were checking Board's warrants, they learned he was also wanted on a New York warrant charging him with bail jumping.