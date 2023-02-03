PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked someone in a home on Madison Street and stole the victim's gun has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says.
Police on Wednesday announced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief against 20-year-old Tariq T. Griffin of West Paducah.
Griffin is accused of attacking a man Tuesday afternoon in a home on Madison Street. The alleged victim told officers he had a gun in his pocket, and Griffin tried to gain control of that weapon and it went off during the struggle, striking a piece of furniture. Police claim Griffin took the gun and fled the home in a minivan with three other people. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, police say.
Friday, police announced Griffin had turned himself in at the Paducah Police Department just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers interviewed him and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.