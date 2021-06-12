Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX READINGS FROM 100 TO 105 EXPECTED TODAY... Air temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the lower to mid 90s once again at most locations. This, combined with very steamy humidity levels, could push heat index values up into the 100 to 105 range at many locations. In addition, the high heat indices could last for several hours during the day. Those with outdoor plans should take along plenty of water or non alcoholic beverages to keep hydrated. Take frequent breaks from activities and try to seek shade when possible. Also, make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water. NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!!