WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — An Indiana man wanted in southern Illinois on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm was arrested Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says deputies and officers with the Marion Police Department arrested 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony of Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Anthony was arrested at a local motel, and the sheriff's office says he was found to be in possession of a handgun. Anthony has previous felony convictions, the sheriff's office says, so he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond was set at $350,000.