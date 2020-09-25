UNION COUNTY, IL — Authorities in Union County, Illinois, are searching for a man wanted in connection a child grooming investigation.
Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev is wanted on multiple child pornography charges, as well as two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, two counts of traveling to meet a minor and two counts of grooming, Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced Friday.
Seleznev is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he's 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Investigators believe he is driving a 2008 to 2010 black Cadillac passenger car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Klingemann's announcement. Anyone who sees Seleznev is advised not to approach him or make contact with him. Investigators ask anyone with information about where Seleznev is to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 618-833-5500.