UNION COUNTY, IL — A man accused of grooming and child pornography in southern Illinois has been arrested in Washington state, prosecutors say.
Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was wanted since September on multiple child pornography charges in Union County, as well as two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, two counts of traveling to meet a minor and two counts of grooming.
Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann said in a news release that Selezney was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington by police officers and FBI agents.
Klingemann said Seleznev has refused extradition to Illinois. He is being held at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington. The process of getting a governor’s warrant for his extradition is underway. His bail was set at $500,000.