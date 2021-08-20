CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A man wanted on multiple felony charges was arrested Thursday in Calloway County, the sheriff's office says.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Matthew Duncan of Hardin was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of Brooks Chapel Road. Investigators say Duncan was wanted on charges of theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with a witness.
Duncan was also wanted in Graves County on charges of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.