CARLISLE COUNTY, KY— The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man following a narcotics investigation with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 10, the joint investigation led investigators to a home on County Road 1038 in Cunningham, Ky. Police say they arrested a resident, Laura Shelby, after they found evidence at the scene.
Deputies say the investigation continued with help from the Paducah Police Department's Digital Forensics Unit. Evidence found during a follow-up investigation led to a warrant being issued for the arrest of 36-year-old Cory Daniels.
Daniels is being charged with:
- 2 counts of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance
- 2 counts of trafficking a controlled substance within 1000’ of a school
- Unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd degree
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniels' last known residence was on Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Mr. Daniels is encouraged to contact local law enforcement officials.