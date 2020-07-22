MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday, and charged with additional drug and gun offenses, after the sheriff's office says he was spotted by detectives at an apartment in Paducah.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives were surveilling an apartment building on Broadway Street in Paducah Wednesday after receiving information that 31-year-old Chaz Caneer was there. Caneer was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants in McCracken and Ballard counties.
Around 8:16 p.m., detectives say they saw Caneer leave the apartment building and get into a vehicle on the parking lot. When the detectives moved in to arrest Caneer, he got out of the vehicle and ran away, the sheriff's office alleges.
There was a short foot chase and struggle, the sheriff's office says, before Caneer was taken into custody.
Once in custody, detectives searched Caneer. The sheriff's office claims the detectives found marijuana and money believed to proceeds from illegal drug sales. The vehicle was also searched, and the sheriff's office says detectives found an AR-15 .223 caliber rifle, a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale and syringes.
Caneer was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine on the third or greater offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the sheriff's office, Caneer's previous convictions include burglary, at least four possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a meth precursor, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.