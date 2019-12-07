Christian Montgomery

SCOTT COUNTY, MO— A Morley, Missouri man was arrested Saturday on multiple warrants.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 24-year-old Christian Montgomery, who had been considered armed and dangerous.

Montgomery was wanted on several warrants in multiple counties. 

Scott County

  • Resisting arrest
  • Exceed posted speed limit
  • Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner
  • Fail to stop for stop sign
  • Fail to signal
  • Following too closely
  • Poss of marijuana
  • No operators license
  • No rear license plate light

Miner Police Department

  • Fail to appear
  • Traffic Offense

Stoddard County Sheriff's Office

  • Forgery x 4 felony