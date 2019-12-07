SCOTT COUNTY, MO— A Morley, Missouri man was arrested Saturday on multiple warrants.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 24-year-old Christian Montgomery, who had been considered armed and dangerous.
Montgomery was wanted on several warrants in multiple counties.
Scott County
- Resisting arrest
- Exceed posted speed limit
- Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner
- Fail to stop for stop sign
- Fail to signal
- Following too closely
- Poss of marijuana
- No operators license
- No rear license plate light
Miner Police Department
- Fail to appear
- Traffic Offense
Stoddard County Sheriff's Office
- Forgery x 4 felony