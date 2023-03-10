PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and parole violation was arrested this week in Paducah, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says officers found 27-year-old Mark C. Stigger sitting in the driver's side rear passenger seat of a vehicle parked in front of his home on Palm Street Wednesday.
When officers asked Stigger to step out of the vehicle, the police department claims a small back of marijuana fell from his lap. In the floorboard below where Stigger was sitting, the police department claims officers found a Glock handgun.
The police department says Stigger has previous felony convictions, which means he is not legally allowed to possess firearms.
In addition to the charges from previous warrants Stigger faces, he was charged with possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of marijuana, the police department says in a Friday news release about the arrest.