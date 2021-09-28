A Maryland man who fatally shot five people in a 2018 attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper was sentenced Tuesday to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Jarrod Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him, but he pleaded not criminally responsible, which is Maryland's version of an insanity plea.
A jury in July found that he was criminally responsible.
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs said he was struck by Ramos' lack of remorse.
“The impact of this case is just simply immense,” Wachs said. “To say that the defendant exhibited a callous and complete disregard for the sanctity of human life is simply a huge understatement.”
Ramos declined to address the court during Tuesday's sentencing.
He opened fire at the Annapolis newspaper’s office June 28, 2018, with a pump-action shotgun, in what officials called an act of revenge after the newspaper reported a criminal harassment case that involved him.
He killed Rob Hiaasen, 59, deputy editor; Gerald Fischman, 61, editorial page editor; sports reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; Wendi Winters, 65, a reporter; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant.
Survivors of the shooting and loved ones of the victims told Judge Wachs how that day permanently changed their lives.
Montana Winters Geimer, Winters' daughter, described the emotional torture she suffered before finally learning her mom had died in the carnage.
“The day she died was the worst day of my life,” Geimer told the court. “The hours spent not knowing if she was alive or dead have lived in my nightmares ever since.”