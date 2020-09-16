LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Grand Rivers, Kentucky, man who pleaded guilty to a 2018 triple murder was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
Jackie Doom was sentenced Wednesday for the killings of January Stone, Robert Belt Jr., and Johnny Mallory in Livingston County.
Doom's attorney had claimed the three were drug dealers, they dealt to Doom's pregnant wife, and the drugs caused her to miscarry.
Wednesday, prosecutors said none of that was proven to be true.
Doom spoke at his sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, expressing remorse for his actions. He said he prays for the families of the victims.
"There is nothing I can do to take back what happened that night. Definitely made the wrong decision. I don't ever expect to be forgiven, but I do pray for the families like I pray for my own, that one day they are at peace for everything. And I'm gonna' live every day, no matter where I end up, I am gonna' live for God," Doom said.
Doom pleaded guilty to three counts of capital murder on Aug. 19.
He won't be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.