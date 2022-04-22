MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man and a women from Mayfield face drug trafficking charges after investigators say they delivered methamphetamine and "suspected" fentanyl pills in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Fabian Thomas and 21-year-old McKayla Emery were arrested in a gas station parking lot on Benton Road in McCracken County on Thursday after they allegedly delivered the drugs. Detectives from McCracken and Marshall counties participated in the arrest.
During the investigation, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives seized about 155 grams of crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and money believed to be drug trafficking proceeds.
The sheriff's office says detectives learned the couple had been staying in a hotel in Marshall County, and they got a warrant for the couple's hotel room. There, the sheriff's office says investigators found more than 2 pounds of crystal meth and additional drugs.
Thomas and Emery were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Thomas faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense, trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives one the second or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana on the second or subsequent offense, trafficking in synthetic drugs one the first offense, driving on a suspended license and failure to notify the department of transportation of an address change.
Emery faces charges of complicity to trafficking methamphetamine on the first offense, complicity to trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the first offense, trafficking in marijuana on the first offense and trafficking in synthetic drugs on the first offense.