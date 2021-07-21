PADUCAH — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a Paducah man early Sunday morning, police say.
Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Washington Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man who'd been shot in the upper back. The man told officers he invited a couple to hism home. The man said they had a disagreement, he was shot and the couple fled.
Wednesday, 28-year-old Zachary Hulpa and 18-year-old Mikayla Little were arrested in connection to the shooting, the Paducah Police Department says.
Hulpa and Little were arrested at an apartment building on Hovekamp Road in McCracken County.
The police department says Hulpa was charged with with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon. Police claim he had methamphetamine when he was arrested, so he was also charged with possession. Little was charged with complicity to first-degree assault.
Hulpa is also accused of pistol-whipping another man Friday at a motel on Bridge Street. He faces a second-degree assault charge in that case. Additionally, he was wanted on an unrelated Fulton County warrant charging with with violating an emergency protection order.
The two were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.