CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman are charged with rape and other sex crime charges involving a minor after authorities responded to a disturbance at a restaurant in Carlisle County on Wednesday.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report that two people were causing a disturbance at a restaurant in Arlington around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A deputy arrived to find 19-year-old Carl Wecker of Murray and 18-year-old Alexis Davis-Mardis of Kirksey. The sheriff's office claims Wecker and Davis-Mardis both appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Investigators claim Wecker admitted that he threw a bag of fentanyl-laced Xanax away after he was told the police were on the way.
As the deputy spoke with the two, the sheriff's office says he learned that they'd been in an altercation at a home in the area. According to the sheriff's office, the two went to the home to have sex with a girl they met online.
The sheriff's office claims Wecker and Davis-Mardi both admitted to performing sexual acts on the juvenile, and Davis-Mardi recorded it on a cellphone.
The two were taken to a hospital, and deputies executed a search warrant to obtain DNA evidence. They were arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The sheriff's office says a forensic evaluation of their cellphones is pending.
Wecker is charged with first-degree rape, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Davis-Mardis is charged with first-degree rape, unlawful transaction with a minor in an illegal sex act, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.