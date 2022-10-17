MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and woman accused of marijuana trafficking, possession of controlled substances and wanton endangerment of small children.
The sheriff's office says detectives began investigating after receiving multiple complaints claiming drug use and trafficking were going on in the home of 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis and 31-year-old Kayla Prall, and that small children lived in the home.
Detectives carried out a search warrant at the home on Byron Drive around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office says detectives found Haralambidis and one of the children in the home. Haralambidis was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The sheriff's office says investigators found and arrested Prall a short time later, and she was also jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office claims detectives found marijuana, oxycodone, suboxone, Xanax and clonazepam in the home, as well as drug-related items and a 9mm handgun. The sheriff's office says detectives found the gun in Haralambidis' bedroom, and that he is not legally permitted to have guns because he is a felon.
After the two were arrested, the sheriff's office says the children who were living in the home were placed with a family member.
Haralambidis and Prall are each charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in more than 8 ounces of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.