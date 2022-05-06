GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man and a woman face wanton endangerment charges after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says children in their care were exposed to methamphetamine and marijuana.
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Aaliyah Pilcher and 21-year-old Troy Brown Thursday at a home on Kentucky 1710, just east of Mayfield. The sheriff's office says investigators found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana in the home.
In a news release about the arrests, the sheriff's office says it began investigating the two in March, and that children in their care "were found to have levels of methamphetamine and marijuana in their bodies after testing was conducted."
Pilcher and Brown were each charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pilcher was also charged with possession of marijuana.